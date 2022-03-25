Wilson Ordinance to Establish Water Tap Rates

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/ Reporter, Thursday, March 24, 2022)

ORDINANCE NO. 864

BEING AN ORDINANCE ESTABLISHING WATER

TAP RATES FOR THE WATER SYSTEM OF THE CITY

OF WILSON, COUNTY OF ELLSWORTH, STATE OF KANSAS, AND AMENDING ORDINANCE NO. 714.

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF WILSON, KANSAS.

Section 1. Section 2 of Ordinance 714 is hereby amended so that as amended it shall read as follows:

Section 2. Water tap.

A ¾ inch water tap shall cost the sum of

$760.00 and a 1 inch water tap shall cost the

sum of $1,100.00. Tap for 2 inch or over shall

be billed on a case by case basis based on costs.

Section 2. That all other articles, sections, and provisions of said Ordinance No. 714, Ordinance No. 758, and Ordinance No. 770 shall be and remain the same and are hereby in all respects confirmed and ratified.

Section 3. This ordinance shall take effect and be enforced from and after its passage, approval and publication. Publication shall be once in the Ellsworth Co. Independent/Reporter, the official city newspaper.

Passed and approved by the Governing Body of the City of Wilson, Kansas this 21st day of March, 2022.

MICHAEL J. PESCHKA, Mayor

ATTESTED:

SUSAN KRILEY, City Clerk

1t 3/24