Donald James Urbanek (1939-2020)
Sandra “Gayle” Schultz (1937-2020) Service
Loren V. Paull (1929-2020) Service

Obituaries

Loren V. Paull, 90, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Ellsworth. He was born Sept. 23, 1929 in Ellsworth to Clinton and Bernice (Seymour) Paull.
Memorial graveside service is at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Ellsworth Cemetery coinciding with the inurnment of Loren’s sister, Gayle Schultz.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ellsworth American Legion Post 174 or VFW Post 6485, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.
Condolences may be left at parsonsfh.com

 

