Sandra “Gayle” Schultz (1937-2020) Service

Sandra “Gayle” Schultz, 82, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Ellsworth. She was born Sept. 18, 1937 in Ellsworth to Clinton and Bernice (Seymour) Paull.

Celebration of life service is at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Inurnment will follow at Ellsworth Cemetery and coincide with a graveside memorial service for Gayle’s brother, Loren Paull.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ellsworth Volunteer Fire Department or the Immanuel Lutheran Church Comfort Dog Program, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

Condolences may be left at parsonsfh.com