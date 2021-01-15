Loretta K. Small (1969-2021)

Loretta K. Small passed away on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at the Wilson Care and Rehabilitation Center in Wilson, Kan., at the age of 51. She was born Oct. 2, 1969 to Jesse and Melba (Kindlesparger) Whitmer in Ellsworth, Kan.

Loretta was a lifetime resident of Wilson. She attended Wilson High School and graduated with the Class of 1987. She went on to receive her Associate’s Degree in Early Childhood Development from Barton Community College in 1990. She then returned home to Wilson and married Jerry Small at the United Methodist Church in Wilson in 1990.

She loved spending time with Jerry, and anything outdoors such as hunting, fishing, or being at the lake. Loretta started work for Eschbaugh Advertising as a Screen Press Operator and later went to work for her husband’s Smoky Hill Body Shop.

Loretta beat Hodgkin’s Disease but was in a debilitating boat wreck in 2002 that left her disabled and took Jerry’s life. Although the wreck left her paralyzed, it didn’t dull her shine. She could tell you exactly how she felt with her expressions. She never ceased to smile when younger children were around or let her family know that she loved their company.

Loretta leaves behind her siblings, Patty Miller of Wilson, Jeanetta (Albert) Schendel of Baldwin City, Kan., Terry (Debbie) Whitmer of Wilson, Leroy (Sue) Whitmer of Halstead, Kan., and Nelson Whitmer of Wilson.

She joins in paradise her parents, Jesse and Melba Whitmer; husband, Jerry Small; brother, Robert Whitmer; a niece, Michelle Whitmer; nephews, Michael and Danny Whitmer; brother-in-law, Fred Miller; and sisters-in-law, Carol Whitmer and Kathy Whitmer.

There will be private family services. Visitation will be open to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home in Wilson. Masks are encouraged upon entry to the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the Wilson Care and Rehab and may be sent in care of Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, PO Box 533, Wilson, Kan. 67490.

