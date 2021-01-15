Dale Herman Anschutz (1930-2021)

Dale Herman Anschutz, 90, of Ellsworth, Kan. passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Salina, Kan. He was born May 6, 1930 to William and Hattie (Schepmann) Anschutz in Wilson, Kan.

Dale was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Ellsworth, American Legion Post 200 of Holyrood, Kan., and many other organizations. Dale held numerous positions and offices in his church, the LCMS KS District and its board, and served on the board of St John’s College of Winfield, Kan. He was a Korean War veteran, having been stationed in Germany. Dale married Mabel Choitz Oct. 11, 1953 at St Paul’s Lutheran Church in rural Ellsworth.

Dale held numerous jobs in his life, including working at the Holyrood Roller Rink, working for many farmers and cattlemen, Dryden’s Hardware, Kansas Dept. of Transportation, and was also a highly skilled carpenter, and flooring installer.

Survivors include: daughter, Lois (Gilbert) Wenz of Holyrood and their children Amy (Robert) Vibbert and Melissa (Matt) Taylor; daughter, Connie Dickinson of Ellsworth and her daughter Tiffany (Daniel) Harders; son, Alan (Kim) Anschutz of Bella Vista, Ark. and their children Travis Anschutz and Amanda (Garrett) Gittlein; and son, Gale (Lisa) Anschutz of Rose Hill, Kan. and their children Savanna and Brianna Anschutz; 10 great-grandchildren, Tristan Anschutz and Marley Garrett, Adelyn and Colton Vibbert, Sydney, Olivia, and Kiptyn Taylor, and Mason, Colson, and Madison Gittlein; and siblings, Glenn Anschutz, Leona Mutschler, Wilmetta McDonald, Leora True, and Maydene Meyer, and their surviving spouses.

Dale was preceded in death by his wife, Mabel; parents, William and Hattie Anschutz; son-in-law, Will E. Dickinson, Jr; brothers, Kenneth, John, Carl, and Wilbur Anschutz; and sister, Vera Lehman.

Visitation is from 1-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, at Parsons Funeral Home in Ellsworth (masks required) and 9-10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20 at the funeral home.

Graveside funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, at Ellsworth Memorial Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Anschutz Medical Fund, Holyrood Historic Depot Restoration Project, Immanuel Lutheran Church of Ellsworth, or St. Peter Lutheran Church of Holyrood, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

Condolences may be sent and obituary (and funeral video viewed later) can be viewed at www.parsonsfh.com