Susan ‘Susie’ Jean Steiner (1950-2021)

Susan ‘Susie’ Jean Steiner, 70, passed away Jan. 17, 2021, at Great Bend Health & Rehab. She was born Aug. 26, 1950 in Ellsworth to Clayton C. and Barbara J. (Foote) Steiner. She lived the first three years of her life in Blackwolf, Kan.

After 1953, she was a resident of Great Bend. She was a member of Prince of Peace Parish at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Great Bend, and was a member of the Altar Society.

She was a proud graduate of Great Bend High School in 1969. She was a member of the pep club and one of their first mainstream graduates of the special education program at GBHS. She loved Friday night GBHS football for many years and rarely missed a game. After she graduated from high school, she worked for Sunflower Diversified Services and was one of their original clients. Susan enjoyed working for the day services. She was with Sunflower Diversified until circumstances caused her to reside at Great Bend Health & Rehab for the past 10 years. Susan and her family really appreciated the care and concern she received from the staff at Great Bend Health & Rehab.

She became an annual summer camper at White Memorial Camp and Camp Aldrich. She developed a love and passion for horses. These camps allowed her to ride and be around them. She accumulated an extensive collection of horse memorabilia from around the world. She loved little children and was very proud holding her nieces and nephews as infants.

Survivors include her mother, Barbara Steiner; a brother, Dan Steiner and wife Cathy of Stilwell; a sister, Laurie Cooke and husband Stacey of Junction City; many aunts and uncles; four nieces and their families, Tara Terella (Adam) of Aurora, Colo., Bethany Cooke (Adam) of Junction City, Katie Kidwell (fiancé Justin Lytle) of Junction City, and Briana Talley (Ken) of Wichita; two nephews, Ryan Steiner of Overland Park, and Clint Steiner (Christi) of Overland Park; her great- nieces and nephews, Carson, Addison, Grace, Colin, Cooper, Ava, Alyssa, Jack, Jameson, Callen, Cara, Lacey, Miles, Aaron, Tatum, Kenny, and Theodore.

She was preceded in death by her father, Clayton Steiner; a brother, James Steiner; her grandparents, Thomas and Barbara Foote, and Joseph and Doris Steiner; many aunts and uncles; a nephew, Clayton Cooke; and a great-niece, Kylie Ann Steiner.

Visitation will be from 1 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, at Bryant Funeral Home, with Altar Society Rosary at 4 p.m. and Vigil Service at 7 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, with Father Don Bedore presiding. Interment will be in the Great Bend Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Prince of Peace Parish or Great Bend Health & Rehab, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

