Joan M. Breford Estate, Case No. 2020-PR-000004

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS

In the Matter of the Estate

of Case No. 2020-PR-000004

Joan M. Breford, Deceased

NOTICE OF HEARING

THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:

You are notified that on January 11, 2021, a Petition was filed in this Court by Brenda Hekele and Larry Hekele, duly appointed, qualified and acting Co-Executors of the Estate of Joan M. Breford, deceased, requesting that Petitioners’ acts be approved; account be settled and allowed; the heirs be determined; the Will be construed and the Estate be assigned to the persons entitled thereto; the Court find the allowances requested for attorneys' and expenses are reasonable and should be allowed; the costs be determined and ordered paid; the administration of the Estate be closed; upon the filing of receipts the Co-Petitioners be finally discharged as the Co-Executors of the Estate of Joan M. Breford, deceased, and the Co-Petitioners be released from further liability.

You are required to file your written defenses to the Petition on or before February 11, 2021, at 10:00 o’clock A.M. in the District Court, in Ellsworth, in Ellsworth County, Kansas, at which time and place the cause will be heard. Should you fail to file your written defenses, judgment and decree will be entered in due course upon the Petition.

Brenda Hekele and Larry Hekele,

Co-Petitioners

SHERMAN HOFFMAN & HOFFMAN,LC

126 N. Douglas Ave., PO Box 83

Ellsworth, KS 67439

(785) 472-3186

Attorneys for Executors

