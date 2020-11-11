Loris “Vernon” Davis (1940-2020)

Loris “Vernon” Davis, 90, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Lincoln. He was born June 3, 1930 in McDonald, Kan. to Sewell Willis Davis and Mary Ellen (Buck) Davis.

Vernon served in the United States Navy from 1950 to 1954 then made a 26 year career as a Trooper with the Kansas Highway Patrol. He married Roberta Walter in McDonald on Sept. 4, 1951. Vernon was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Ellsworth.

Vernon is survived by his son, Scott Davis (Linda) of Kanopolis; daughter, Rachelle Kobbeman of Lincoln; grandchildren, Melissa Thurman (Jarrold), Jeff Meyer (Kitty), Keri Murphy (Jon), Stacey Davis, Jennifer Davis, Tiffany Keegan (Joe), Liberty Taylor (Brandon), Jessie Hubbard (Jayson), and Trent Kobbeman (Cori); 19 great- grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren; and sister, Ruthie Kidwell of Kearney, Neb.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Roberta; daughter, Vernece Cleveland; grandson, Casey Kobbeman; and son-in-law, Shawn Kobbeman.

Service plans are pending.

Memorial contributions can be made to First United Methodist Church of Ellsworth, in care of Parsons Funeral Home – Hall Chapel, 111 E. Elm, Lincoln, KS 67455.

