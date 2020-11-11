Myron H. Kornmeyer (1940-2020)

Myron H. Kornmeyer, 79, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at his home in Wilson, Kan. He was born Nov. 10, 1940 in Waldo, Kan. to Howard and Blanche (Hubbard) Kornmeyer. Myron grew up in Waldo and attended the Waldo school district. He was united in marriage to Janiece Pejsha Oct. 20, 2000 in Ellsworth, Kan.

Myron spent most of his life as a mechanic. He worked for Lucas Motive for 32 years and for the State of Kansas in Ellsworth for 5 years. Myron was a handyman and could fix anything. He enjoyed fixing old International tractors the most. If he couldn’t find the part he needed from his scrap iron pile, he would find a way to make it.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Janiece of the home; nieces, Laura Phillips, Gail Barnes, Diana Worman, and Cindy Carnahan; and nephews, Joe Kornmeyer and John Noel.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Blanche; brother, Milton Kornmeyer; sister, Neta Mae Noel; and nephew, Joseph Noel.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Grand Center Cemetery northeast of Waldo on. There will be no public visitation.

Memorials are suggested to St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church — Wilson and may be sent in care of Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, PO Box 533, Wilson, Kan. 67490.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.plumeroverlease.com