Luetta Mae Havlik (1930-2025)

Luetta Mae Havlik, 94, of Ellsworth, Kan., passed away Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

Luetta “Lu” was born May 21, 1930, on a farm near Yates Center, Kan., to parents Clarence and Nina (Mulsow) Steele. She grew up attending rural Woodson County schools, graduated from Yates Center High School and attended Kansas State Teacher’s College, Emporia (now Emporia State University). After attending KSTC for one summer, she was able to teach in Woodson County rural schools due to a crucial teacher shortage following WWII. She taught in one-room schoolhouses at Askren School for two years and at Pleasant View for two years.

Following that, she moved to Wichita where she was employed by the Wichita Eagle-Beacon. In Wichita, she met and married Ladislav “Laddie” Havlik. The Havliks lived in Wichita for 11 years before relocating their family to Tampa, Kan., where they owned and operated Tampa Lumber and Hardware and Luetta was employed at Mid-America Nursing Center.

After selling their hardware store, the Havliks moved to Kanopolis, Kan., in 1975. Luetta became employed as a CNA at the Good Samaritan Nursing Home, a job she greatly enjoyed until she retired after 21 years. Following her retirement, Luetta went to work for J.H. Robbins Memorial Library in Ellsworth, where she enjoyed working for nearly 13 years. Following her second retirement, she cared for her husband who was in ill health, worked with her garden and flowers and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. After Laddie’s death, Luetta moved to the Good Samaritan campus in Ellsworth. She leaves four children, James Havlik (Linda), Dora, Ala.; Carol Havlik (Gary Boyd,) Washam, Wyo.; and Anne Deming and Jane Coyne (Dave), both of Ellsworth; seven grandchildren, Erica Havlik (Aaron), Plantersville, Ala.; C.J. Havlik, Douglasville, Ga.; Cassie Coffin (Cody), Owasso, Okla.; Randi Nienke (Eric), Salina, Kan.; Ross Deming (Stephanie), Kanopolis; Anthony Kepka, Lawrence, Kan.; and Lindsey Burgey (Zach), Buhler, Kan. She greatly enjoyed her plethora of great-grandchildren and her one great-great grandchild.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, April 13, 2025, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth. Family will be present from 6-7 p.m. A Vigil and Rosary Service will begin at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, April 14, 2025, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, Ellsworth, with burial following at Kanopolis Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church, Kanopolis; St. Bernard Catholic Church, Ellsworth; The Nature Conservancy; Gentiva Hospice; or share the joy of reading by donating a copy of your favorite book to a library. Condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com.