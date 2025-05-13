Brody Carl Pflughoeft (2011-2025)

Brody Carl Pflughoeft, age 13, died April 10, 2025, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, Kan. He was born April 25, 2011, at Salina, Kan., the son of Timothy and Brenda (Steinert) Pflughoeft. Brody was an eighth grader at Central Plains Junior High School, Claflin, Kan. He was a proud Oiler who loved playing all sports with a passion for football, and was willing to wear any costume and be the loudest to cheer from the student section.

Brody was baptized, received his first communion and was confirmed all at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Claflin. Brody had an amazing servant heart and would do anything for anyone or stand up and be the protector or loyal friend when needed. He enjoyed making others laugh and will be remembered for his ear-to-ear infectious smile. He loved his family and friends unconditionally. Brody was an adventurous kid who loved fishing and hunting. He loved summers at the pool and video games with friends (especially Fortnite), sushi and ice cream.

He is survived his parents Tim and Brenda Pflughoeft and brother, Ben Pflughoeft, all of the home; sister Erika (Colt) Diederich with nephews Dexton, Chett, Charley and Crosby, all of Ludell, Kan.; grandparents Don and Jane Steinert, Claflin, Kan.; Jere and Bonnie Buehler, Claflin; and Rita Clements, Chase, Kan.; aunts and uncles Brian (Casey) Steinert, Claremont, Calif.; Brandon (Leann) Steinert, Great Bend, Kan.; Breanne (Breck) Simonsson, Wamego, Kan.; Brandy (Brett) Thornton, Ellsworth, Kan.; B.J. (Taunya) Buehler, Ellinwood, Kan.; Jay (Kassie) Pflughoeft, Ellsworth; Scotty (Amber) Pflughoeft, Lyons, Kan.; and Heath Buehler, Claflin; and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by infant brother Lane Pflughoeft, grandmother Michelle Steinert and grandfather Vernon Pflughoeft.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday, April 15, 2025, at the funeral home. Family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. at the church, with Vigil and Rosary beginning at 7 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, celebrated by Father Michael Brungardt and Father Ben Dande. Burial will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery, Claflin.

The family would like to encourage everyone to wear their favorite jersey or anything Central Plains Oilers.

Memorials may be made to the Claflin Fire and EMS or to the Roughneck Reinforcers (Central Plains Booster Club) in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, P.O. Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.