Yolanda S. Pruitt (1954-2025)

Yolanda S. Pruitt, 71, passed away Friday, April 11, 2025, in Ellsworth, Kan. She was born March 29, 1954, in Ellsworth to Refugio and Esther (Perez) Muro. Yolanda was a long-time resident of the Ellsworth and Kanopolis, Kan., area, where she touched many lives through her various roles, including as a home care attendant for Custom Care Home Health and a laundress at Wilson Care and Rehab. She was a member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Kanopolis.

Yolanda married Tommy Pruitt on June 25, 1977, in Kanopolis. She found joy in crocheting quilts for her loved ones, a testament to her caring nature and creativity. When her health allowed, she cherished supporting her grandchildren, creating lasting memories with them.

Yolanda is survived by her sons Jerry Slaight (Stephenie) and Brian Slaight, both of Ellsworth; grandchildren Mara Slaight (Tevin McMillan), Caleb Slaight, Khali Anderson, Takota Anderson, Trey Anderson and Holden Slaight; great-grandchildren Landen, Lexus, Sophia, Xhailee and Haelyn; brother Charles Muro, Ellsworth; sisters Angela Hughes, Andover, Kan., and Rachel Vopat (Mark), Kanopolis; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother Julian “Ralph” Burrell.

Visitation will be held from 1-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 15, 2025, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth, with family present from 5-7 p.m. A Rosary and Vigil Service will start at 7 p.m.

Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Kanopolis, with burial following at Kanopolis Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Ignatius Catholic Church, c/o Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com.