Judy Vasquez (1947-2025)

Judy Vasquez, 77, of Bushton, Kan., passed away April 11, 2025, at her home.

She was born July 13, 1947, in Clovis, N.M., the daughter of Thomas and Aurora (Garcia) Sandoval. Judy resided in Bushton since 2005, formerly of Chase, Kan., and Clovis.

She was a homemaker. Judy was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Lyons, and attended St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Great Bend, Kan. She loved Pepsi, playing bingo and dominos and most of all was a devoted grandmother to her grandchildren. Judy was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan.

On Oct. 26, 1963, Judy was united in marriage to Refugio “Rufus” Vasquez in Clovis. He preceded her in death on Jan. 24, 2005.

She is preceded in death by her parents; son Lawrence Vasquez; daughter Julie Vasquez; son-in-law Charlie Weber; brother Joe Sandoval; granddaughter Anita Nakano; and great-grandson Gary Rosales.

Judy is survived by her two sons, Frank Vasquez, Bushton, and Paul Vasquez, Hutchinson, Kan.; two daughters, Sarah Weber, Bushton, Kan., and Rosa Vasquez, Lorraine, Kan.; four brothers, Thomas Sandoval of Clovis; Lonnie Sandoval (Dorothy), Albuquerque, N.M.; Andy Sandoval, (Shayland), Rio Rancho, N.M.; and Ricky Sandoval (Angie), Amarillo, Texas; three sisters, Jane Mercer, Portland, Maine; Helen Sandoval, Clovis, N.M.; and Esther Tapia (partner Zef), Clovis; 20 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and one great-great-grandchild on the way.

Funeral Mass will be at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Lyons, with Father Michael Brungardt officiating.

Burial will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Chase.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 15, 2025, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Lyons, with family present. A parish Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. Memorials may be made out to Sarah Weber in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.