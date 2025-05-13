Katharina “Kitty” Hill (1932-2025)

Katharina “Kitty” Hill, 92, passed away Friday, April 18, 2025 in Salina, Kan. She was born July 4, 1932, in Mörfelden, Germany, to Georg and Katharina (Ecker) Westermeir. Kitty married William R. “Bob” Hill, Jr. at Rhein-Main Air Base in Germany on Nov. 12, 1956. Bob’s military career led them all over the world and finally to Dallas, Texas, where the couple lived after retirement. Following Bob’s passing, Kitty moved to Ellsworth, where she was active at the Ellsworth Senior Center.

Kitty is survived by her daughter Evelyn Woods (Kerry), Ellsworth; grandchildren Dena Stoltz (Johnny), Holly Weinhold (PJ) and Marc Woods (Laci); and great-grandchildren Ivy, Lucy, Ainsley, Camden, Isaac, Ethan and Isabel. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Bob.

Visitation will be held from 1-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth. Family will be present from 5-7 p.m. A graveside service will be held at a later date at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, where Kitty will be laid next to her husband Bob.

Memorials can be made to the Ellsworth Senior Center, c/o Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com.