Sally Joy (Berry) Bouska (1955-2025)

Sally Joy (Berry) Bouska passed away peacefully on Friday, May 9, 2025. At the time of death, Sally was surrounded by her husband, Chuck, and their three sons, Seth, Scott and Sasha. Sally was born in Omaha, Neb., to Lyle Edward Berry and Merilee Rhea (Mattox) Berry. As a child she lived in many different “Berry Patches,” but absolutely loved her high school years in Tulsa, Okla., graduating from Tulsa Memorial High School. Nothing describes Sally’s life and the impact she had on others better than her middle name — Joy. Sally had a zest for life that was contagious and followed her into every room and every interaction she had. She truly was the life of every party, her laughter could fill any room and she brought Joy to the thousands of people she interacted with throughout her 69 years of life.

One of the main ways Sally brought joy to the rest of the world was through her love of music. While teaching music for over 30 years, Sally infused her passion for music into hundreds of students across the city of Wichita. Sally was a music teacher for the Catholic Diocese of Wichita, teaching primarily at St. Patrick, St. Jude, St. Margaret Mary, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton and Bishop Carroll, impacting the lives of countless students along the way. As a tribute, one of her students recently commented, “Sally’s voice is the soundtrack of my childhood.”

Sally was also a woman of deep faith, and she connected to and celebrated her faith through music. Her faith and love of Jesus was expressed so beautifully through her music. Sally earned her Bachelor of Music Education from Wichita State University and master’s degree in church music from Friends University. She led the choral ministries at several Catholic parishes, and along with her husband Chuck, spread the gospel as cantors for Sunday Masses, along with many funerals and weddings through the years. Sally also loved leading the music for the Holy Family Camp and Cursillo retreats in Wichita.

Perhaps Sally’s greatest joy in life was being a mother and raising her four sons, Seth, Shane, Scott and Sasha. Both Chuck and Sally absolutely loved being parents and would do anything to help their sons grow and reach their dreams. As it turns out, Sally spent much more time at baseball and football games than music recitals over the course of the years, but she always managed to infuse so much joy, energy and music into supporting each one of them. Sally often took her guitar to pre-game meals or actual games, despite the occasional embarrassment of her sons. One of her lasting legacies is that for each of her sons, Sally wrote a special song, which have been performed for so many occasions.

Sally met her beloved husband Chuck doing what they both love — singing. They met while they were both members of the Wichita State University Singers and never looked back. They have been singing together ever since — at home, at parties, at church. Clearly, their love for music, and their children, was at the core of a wonderful 50-year partnership.

Sally was preceded in death by her parents, Lyle and Merilee Berry; brother Ronnie Berry; and her son Shane Bouska. She is survived by her husband, Chuck; son Seth (Kimberlee) and their children Zachary and Jocelyn; son Scott (Kelsey) and their children Shane, Poppy and Jett; and son Sasha (Abria) and her son Piercen Dooling. She is also survived by brothers Tommie Berry and Ned Berry.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church, St. Anne Catholic Church or the Lord’s Diner.

A rosary will be held Friday, May 16, 2025, at 7 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be Saturday, May 17, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. Both services will be held at St. Anne Catholic Church, 2801 S. Seneca St., Wichita, KS. For those in the Wilson and surrounding area, the family will be doing an inurnment ceremony at the Wilson Catholic Cemetery on Sunday, May 18, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. There will be a light luncheon following the ceremony at the Catholic church.

