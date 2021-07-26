Major Robert Hilton Maze Sr. (1936-2021)

Major Robert Hilton Maze, Sr, 84, of Panama City, Fla. went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 24, 2021.

Major Maze was born on Nov. 9, 1936 in Ellsworth, Kan. He served our country as a U.S. Army pilot for 21 years. After retiring for the military, Major Maze worked as a pilot for Petroleum Helicopters in Lafayette, La. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and was a Deacon at New Church in Deerpoint.

Left to treasure his memory is his wife of 57 years, Gail Maze; daughters, Julie Stone (Perry), Stephanie McConnell (James) and Nancy Westerman (Scott); son, Robert Hilton Maze, Jr. (Shelley); brother, Bill Maze; sister, Marvel Detmer; grandchildren, Tiffany, Justin, Jacob, Calla, Julia, Robert Hilton Maze, III (Bo), Brittany, Brock and Faith; many beloved great-grandchildren; and many loved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A celebration of life was Saturday, July 24, at the New Church in Southport, with Pastor Curtis W. Kent officiating.

Heritage Funeral Home, 247 N. Tyndall Pkwy, Panama City, Fla. 32404 was in charge of arrangements.