Ellsworth Public Hearing for Rezoning Request

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, July 29, 2021)

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

CITY OF ELLSWORTH BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS

The City of Ellsworth Board of Zoning Appeals will conduct a Public Hearing on Tuesday August, 17, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers located at 121 W. 1st Street, Ellsworth, Kansas to consider granting a Re-zoning Change Request from (R-1) Residential 1 to (L-1) Light Industrial 1; for the purpose of Public Utility - Public Utility Storage yard enclosed by fence.

Applicants:

Rolling Hills Electric Donald and Lonnie Soukup

PO Box 339 139 W. 15th Street

Beloit, Ks 67420 Ellsworth, Ks 67439

The property Rezoning Request being considered is described as follows:

Legal Description:

All of Block Five (5) and the East Half of Block Six, and the West Half of the vacated street adjacent to the east side of said Block Five, which street is sometimes referenced or platted as Broadway Street, and the North Half of the vacated street adjacent to the south side of said Block Five and also adjacent to the south side of the East Half of Block Six, which street is sometimes referenced or platted as 14th or 7th Street and the entire vacated street lying adjacent to and between said Blocks Five (5) and Six (6) which street is sometimes referenced or platted as Park Street, all of which property is in Minnick's Second Addition to the City of Ellsworth, Ellsworth County, Kansas, being 3.41 acres more or less.

1t 7/29