Ellsworth Public Hearing on CDBG Grant

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, July 29, 2021)

FINAL PERFORMANCE PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

The City of Ellsworth will hold a public hearing on August 9, 2021 at 5:15 p.m. in the Council Room, City Hall located at 121 First St., Ellsworth, Kansas, for the purpose of evaluating the performance of Grant No. 20-CV-017, which was for the purpose to provide grants to local businesses that employ at least 51% low-to-moderate income full-time employees in order to cover the cost of working capital or purchase of 60 days’ worth of inventory needed to reopen their doors. Funding was available to any business within the City of Ellsworth that meet the grant eligibility requirements. The Grant provided funds to seven businesses meeting the eligibility requirements that were within the City of Ellsworth.

This grant was funded, all or in part, from the Kansas Department of Commerce, Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds. All aspects of the grant will be discussed and oral and written comments will be recorded and become a part of the City of Ellsworth Citizen Participation Plan.

Reasonable accommodations will be made available to persons with disabilities. Requests for such accommodations should be submitted to the City of Ellsworth Clerk by 2 p.m. on the August 6, 2021.

1t 7/29