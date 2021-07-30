KHP v. 2012 Victory Trailer and 373 lbs. marijuana, Case 2021 CV 000019
(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/
Reporter, July 29, 2021)
IN THE DISTRICT COURT
OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS
CIVIL DIVISION
STATE OF KANSAS, ex rel.
KANSAS HIGHWAY PATROL,
Plaintiff,
v. Case No. 2021 CV 000019
2012 VICTORY TRAILER
VIN: 1V9BE1628CR175296
AND
373 POUNDS OF MARIJUANA,
Defendants.
_________________________________
Pursuant to the Kansas Standard Asset Seizure
and Forfeiture Act,
K.S.A. 60-4101 et seq.
NOTICE OF PENDING FORFEITURE
Pursuant to K.S.A. 60-4109
STATE OF KANSAS TO ANY PERSON WHO HAS AN INTEREST IN THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS.
You are hereby notified that civil asset forfeiture proceedings have been filed in the District Court of Ellsworth County by the State of Kansas, ex rel. the Kansas Highway Patrol praying for a decree forfeiting the above named defendant property to the Kansas Highway patrol as items that were used or intended to be used to facilitate a violation of the Controlled Substances Act, were the fruits of such a violation, or are contraband in and of themselves. You are required to send your claim or petition for recognition of exemption to both the below attorney and the Kansas Highway Patrol no later than 41 days after the 29th day of July 2021. Should you fail to file a sufficient claim pursuant to K.S.A. 60-4111 or a Petition for Recognition of Exemption pursuant to K.S.A. 60-4110, a decree forfeiting any interest in the above defendant property, 2012 Victory Trailer with VIN: 1V9BE1628CR175296, will be entered in due course thus granting the Plaintiff’s request.
Sarah E. Washburn #24687
Legal Counsel / Special Assistant Attorney General
Kansas Highway Patrol
122 S.W. 7th Street
Topeka, Kansas 66603-3847
(785) 296-6800
(785) 296-1790 Fax
Sarah.washburn@ks.gov
3t 8/12