KHP v. 2012 Victory Trailer and 373 lbs. marijuana, Case 2021 CV 000019

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, July 29, 2021)

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS

CIVIL DIVISION



STATE OF KANSAS, ex rel.

KANSAS HIGHWAY PATROL,

Plaintiff,

v. Case No. 2021 CV 000019

2012 VICTORY TRAILER

VIN: 1V9BE1628CR175296

AND

373 POUNDS OF MARIJUANA,

Defendants.

_________________________________

Pursuant to the Kansas Standard Asset Seizure

and Forfeiture Act,

K.S.A. 60-4101 et seq.

NOTICE OF PENDING FORFEITURE

Pursuant to K.S.A. 60-4109

STATE OF KANSAS TO ANY PERSON WHO HAS AN INTEREST IN THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS.

You are hereby notified that civil asset forfeiture proceedings have been filed in the District Court of Ellsworth County by the State of Kansas, ex rel. the Kansas Highway Patrol praying for a decree forfeiting the above named defendant property to the Kansas Highway patrol as items that were used or intended to be used to facilitate a violation of the Controlled Substances Act, were the fruits of such a violation, or are contraband in and of themselves. You are required to send your claim or petition for recognition of exemption to both the below attorney and the Kansas Highway Patrol no later than 41 days after the 29th day of July 2021. Should you fail to file a sufficient claim pursuant to K.S.A. 60-4111 or a Petition for Recognition of Exemption pursuant to K.S.A. 60-4110, a decree forfeiting any interest in the above defendant property, 2012 Victory Trailer with VIN: 1V9BE1628CR175296, will be entered in due course thus granting the Plaintiff’s request.

Sarah E. Washburn #24687

Legal Counsel / Special Assistant Attorney General

Kansas Highway Patrol

122 S.W. 7th Street

Topeka, Kansas 66603-3847

(785) 296-6800

(785) 296-1790 Fax

Sarah.washburn@ks.gov

3t 8/12