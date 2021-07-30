Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Ellsworth Ordinance to Charge a Stormwater Drainage Utility Fee

Posted in:
Public Notices

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/
Reporter, July 29, 2021)    

ORDINANCE NO. 3119

AN ORDINANCE PROVIDING FOR A UTILITY
CHARGE FOR PAYMENT OF STORMWATER
DRAINAGE COSTS AGAINST THE CUSTOMERS
OF THE CITY OF ELLSWORTH AND DEFINING THE STORMWATER UTILITY CUSTOMERS;

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF ELLSWORTH:
Section 1. There shall be assessed against every residential and commercial utility customer of the City of Ellsworth, Kansas, as hereinafter defined, a utility charge of $(3) per month, which utility charge is to be collected as part of the monthly utility bill and credited to the stormwater drainage fund of the city for the purpose of maintaining and improving stormwater drainage in the City of Ellsworth.
Section 2. The monthly utility charge shall be used to create, improve and maintain stormwater drainage systems, effected sidewalks, and streets within the city of Ellsworth, Kansas.
Section 3. This Ordinance shall take effect and be in full force from and after its publication in the official city newspaper.
PASSED AND APPROVED this 26th day of July 2021.

Mark Kennedy
Mayor

ATTEST:
Brittany Rohr,
City Clerk

SEAL

1t 7/29

