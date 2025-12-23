Marie Annette Campbell (1962-2025)

Marie Annette Campbell, 63, of Lyons, Kan., passed away Dec. 17, 2025, at her home. She was born Nov. 25, 1962, in Lyons, the daughter of Edward and Anna Mae (Ptacek) Janda. Marie was a lifelong Lyons resident. She attended Lyons High School and later received her certified nurse aide certificate. Marie was a homemaker, cook at Casey’s in Lyons for five years and a lathe operator for 10 years at Westlake Pipe Fitting in McPherson. She was a member of the Sterling Bowling League. Marie enjoyed playing bingo, playing cards, coloring, crocheting, bowling, fishing, camping, working on cars and tinkering. She was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and loved spending time with her family.

On April 20, 2001, Marie was united in marriage with Gerry Daniel Campbell at Sterling Lake. He preceded her in death on Oct. 24, 2023. Marie was also preceded in death by her parents; son Thomas Revel; daughter Ruby Revel; and brother Joseph Janda. Marie is survived by her five children, Ashley Whitmore (Eric), Great Bend, Kan.; Kristy Heffel (Travis), Wilson, Kan.; Edward Wilder (Tiffany), Crestview, Fla.; Joseph Schultz (Kathryn), Poteau, Okla.; and Daniel Schultz (Brittany McLeran), Lyons; four brothers; one sister; 29 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons, with family present. Rosary will be said at 7 p.m. Funeral service will be at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons, Monday Dec. 29, with Father Bob Pinninti officiating. Burial will follow at Lyons Municipal Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Cancer Center of Kansas, Great Bend, in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.