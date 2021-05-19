Marsha Gail Folk (1954-2021)

Marsha Gail Folk, 66, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Hutchinson, Kan. She was born Dec. 20, 1954, in Wichita, Kan. to Melvin and Mary (Perkins) Folk.

Marsha was a longtime resident of Lyons, Kan. where she worked for TransCanada for many years and was a member of the Lyons First United Methodist Church.

Marsha is survived by her mother, Mary Folk of Lyons; brothers, Jerry Folk (Vicki) of Bushton, Kan. and Bob Folk of Great Bend, Kan.; family friend, Jake Lange of Lyons; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Melvin Folk; and brother, Brad Folk.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, May 23, with family present from 6-8 p.m. at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth.

Funeral service is at 10 a.m. Monday, May 24, at Lyons First United Methodist Church with burial following in the Lorraine Baptist Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Lyons First United Methodist Church or Bell and Star Fund, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

Condolences may be left at www.parsonsfh.com.