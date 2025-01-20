Mary Alice Shaffer (1953-2025)

Mary Alice Shaffer, 71, of Bushton, Kansas, passed away Jan. 11, 2025, at Riverview Estates, Marquette, Kan. She was born Feb. 5, 1953, in Iowa City, Iowa, the daughter of Mervin “Dutch” and Grace (Red) Shaffer. Mary graduated from high school in Grand Island, Neb. She has resided in Bushton since 2002, formerly of Omaha, Neb. Mary was a custodian for Central Plains USD 112 for 14 years and a housekeeper. She loved all animals, reading, crossword puzzles and watching western shows.

Mary is survived by her son, Lukas Sidzyik (Rachel), Salina, Kan., and three sisters, Jean Whyte, Nebraska, Helen Kudos, Colorado, and Kathy Shaffer, Alabama. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Graveside service is at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at Bushton-Farmer Township Cemetery, Bushton, with Pastor Diana Webster officiating. Memorials may be given to Friends of Animals Rice County in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.