Mary Catherine Herzog Services (1935-2021)

Mary Catherine Herzog, 85, passed away Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021 in Ellsworth, Kan. She was born March 25, 1935 in Osage City, Kan. to David and Elizabeth (Gasser) King.

Celebration of life service is at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 8, at the First Presbyterian Church, Ellsworth.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Nathan Herzog Scholarship Fund, First Presbyterian Church, or Ellsworth Senior Center, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

Condolences may be left at www.parsonsfh.com