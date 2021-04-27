Bonnie Jo Babcock (1965-2021)

Bonnie Jo Babcock, 56, of Lewis, Kan., passed away April 26, 2021 at her home. She was born Feb. 3, 1965 in Stafford, Kan., the daughter of Donald and Nina Samms Dimitt.

Bonnie was a near lifelong Rice County resident, having residing in Wilson, Kan. for four years. She graduated from Utica High School, Utica, Kan., with the class of 1983.

Bonnie was a bartender and waitress. She enjoyed playing darts, cards, cooking and yard work, and most of all spending time with her family. Bonnie was a social butterfly, and an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan.

Bonnie is survived by her son, Brent Babcock of Lewis; daughter, Bridget Babcock of Lyons; two brothers, Bruce Dimitt and wife Opal of Chase, Kan., and Donald Dimitt Jr. of Lyons; two sisters, TJ Tatro and husband Bill of Chase, Kan., and Donna Denio of Preston, Kan.; five grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and a best friend, Jay Doubrava of Ellsworth, Kan.

She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Steve Dimitt, and Bobby Dimitt; and sister, Vicki Weed.

Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons with family present.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 6, at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons with Pastor Jeff Hiers officiating.

The family has requested memorials be given to Birzer Funeral Home to help offset funeral expenses.