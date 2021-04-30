Ellsworth Zoning Public Hearing for 204 N Douglas, Ellsworth

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, Thursday, April 29, 2021)

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

CITY OF ELLSWORTH BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS

Dear property owner:

The City of Ellsworth Board of Zoning Appeals will conduct a Public Hearing on June 2, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall, located at 121 W 1st Street, Ellsworth, Kansas to consider granting a Variance in the Central Business District;

Requirement to a canopy, marquee, or balcony shall not extend beyond a point two (2) feet inside the curb line of a public street.

Applicants: Kurt & Shawn Williams

The property being considered for a variance is described as follows:

Legal Description: 204 N Douglas Ave, Ellsworth, Ks

Original City, E69.9' of lot 1 & 2, 64' of E69.9' of lot 2 & E 84.9' of N21.9' of lot 2, Blk 33.

Specifically , southside of 202 N Douglas, beginning 19' west of front corner & ending approximately 40' west of front corner (Not including canopy)

1t 4/29