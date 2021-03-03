Mary E. Schultz (1928-2021)

Mary E. Schultz, 92, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Ellsworth, Kan. She was born Sep. 26, 1928 in Carneiro, Kan. to Everett and Isabel (Hall) Ostrom.

Mary married Ferdinand “Bud” Schultz at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in rural Ellsworth County June 12, 1955. They spent their years living in the Garden City, Kan., Cawker City, Kan., and Ellsworth communities where Mary was a member of the Garden City Trinity Lutheran Church, Zion Lutheran Church of Downs, and Immanuel Lutheran Church of Ellsworth.

Mary is survived by her son, Alvin Schultz and wife Mary Jo of Garden City; granddaughter, Kimberly Guy and husband Sean of Lawrence, Kan.; and great-grandsons, Jonathan and Carter.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bud Schultz; and brother, Robert Ostrom.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Sunday, March 7, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth.

Funeral service is at 10 a.m. Monday, March 8, at Immanuel Lutheran Church with burial following in the Carneiro Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Immanuel Lutheran Church Comfort Dog Ministry, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Ks. 67439.

Condolences may be left at www.parsonsfh.com.