(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, March 4, 2021)

CITY OF HOLYROOD FLOODPLAIN MANAGEMENT

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

OFFICIAL NOTICE

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN AND TO ALL INTERESTED PARTIES:

Notice is hereby given that on Monday, April 5, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. in the City Hall, 116 S Main Street, Holyrood, Kansas, the City of Holyrood Floodplain Management and will hold a public meeting to consider:

(1) Revisions to Floodplain Regulations in Ordinance 626

For more details or to see flood maps in advance of the meeting call City of Holyrood at 785-252-3652.

IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATION (I.E. QUALIFIED INTERPRETER, HEARING ASSISTANCE, ETC.) IN ORDER TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE NOTIFY THE CITY OF HOLYROOD CLERK 785-252-3652 NO LATER THAN 48 HOURS PRIOR TO THE SCHEDULED COMMENCEMENT OF THE MEETING



Certified this 1st, March, 2021

Stephanie Petermann, City of Holyrood City Clerk

1t 3/4