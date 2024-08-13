Mary Hunter (1945-2024)

Mary Hunter, 79, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Wichita, Kan. She was born Jan. 2, 1945, in Ellsworth, Kan., to Tony and Melba (Caldwell) Svaty. She grew up in Ellsworth and had lived in Wichita since 1969. She was a para educator for reading classes at Goddard Elementary Schools. Mary married Clayton Hunter in Ellsworth on July 20, 1963.

She is survived by her son, Clayton Tod Hunter, of Lawrence, Kan.; daughters Natalie Wirths (Randy), Augusta, Kan., and Abby Hunter (John Scott), Kauai, Hawaii; grandchildren Mary Alexis Wirths and Jack Wirths; and brother Tony Svaty (Peggy), Ellsworth. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Clayton.

The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth, with burial following at Geneseo Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Geneseo Cemetery c/o Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com.