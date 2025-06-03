Mary Kathryn Koetkemeyer (1931-2025)

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Mary Kathryn Koetkemeyer, of Salina, Kan., a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, who left this world on May 18, 2025, at 93. Mary was born on Dec. 3, 1931, to Fred and Mollie (Miller) Frederick in Wilson, Kan. \

Mary was preceded in death by husband Bernard Koetkemeyer; her beloved parents; and her seven brothers and sisters.

Mary is survived by her sons Barry (Jeanette) Koetkemeyer, Wayne (Sandra) Koetkemeyer and Brian Koetkemeyer; grandchildren Kristen (Jeff) Reed, Jim (Tiffany) Koetkemeyer, Matthew (Megan) Koetkemeyer, Tina Koetkemeyer and Mike Koetkemeyer; great grandchildren Mikayla (Donavon) Zamecnik, Zachary (Taya) Reed, Marcus Koekemeyer, Ethan Koetkemeyer, Jameson Koetkemeyer, Kael Throng and Alana Carnee; great-great-grandchildren Braelynn Zamecnik, Paisley Zamecnik and Talea Reed; sisters-in-law Doris Goad and Donna Frederick; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service to celebrate Mary’s life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 14, 2025, at Wilson City Cemetery, Wilson, Kan.

Family and friends are invited to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2829 Ave. F, Wilson, for a lunch after the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Bethany Home, 321 N. Chestnut St., Lindsborg, KS, 67456 in Mary’s honor.