Mary M. Barta (1938-2020)

Mary M. Barta, 82, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 in Ellsworth. She was born March 9, 1938 in Gypsum, Kan. to Robert J. and Mayola (Beaty) Haley.

Mary was a longtime resident of Holyrood, Kan. where she was a homemaker, waitress at the L&L and a house cleaner. She married Kenneth Dale Barta in Claflin, Kan. on Dec. 30, 1960. Mary was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Holyrood and the church’s Altar Society.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Laura Barta of Holyrood; grandson, David Zajic of Holyrood; brother, Dennis Haley of Marionette Park, Ill.; sister, Patricia Haley of Ellinwood, Kan.; and nieces, Melissa and Michelle.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth; daughter, Cheryl Warner; grandson, Joshua Warner; and sister, Roberta Haley.

Visitation is from 1-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth with rosary following at 6 p.m.

Funeral mass is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Holyrood with burial following in Palacky Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

Condolences can be left for the family at parsonsfh.com.