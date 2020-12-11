City of Wilson Telephone Franchise with Wilson Communications

(First published in the Ellsworth County Independent-Reporter December 10, 2020)

ORDINANCE 857

A CONTRACT FRANCHISE ORDINANCE GRANTED

TO WILSON TELEPHONE COMPANY, INC. ITS

SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, A

TELECOMMUNICATIONS LOCAL EXCHANGE

SERVICE PROVIDER PROVIDING LOCAL EXCHANGE SERVICE WITHIN THE CITY OF WILSON, KANSAS.

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF WILSON, KANSAS.

Section 1. Pursuant to K.S.A. 2002 Supp. 12-2001, a contract franchise ordinance is hereby granted to Wilson Telephone Company, Inc., a telecommunications local exchange service provider providing local exchange service within the City of Wilson, subject to the provisions contained hereafter. The initial term of this ordinance shall be for a period of five (5) years. Compensation for said contract franchise ordinance shall be established pursuant to Section 3 of this ordinance.

Section 2. For the purpose of this contract franchise ordinance, the following words and phrases and their derivations shall have the following meaning:

“Access line” shall mean and be limited to retail billed and collected residential lines; business lines; ISDN lines; PBX trunks; and simulated exchange access lines provided by a central office based switching arrangement where all stations served by such simulated exchange access lines are used by a single customer of the provider of such arrangement. Access line may not be construed to include interoffice transport or other transmission media that do not terminate at an end user customer’s premises, or to permit duplicate or multiple assessment of access line rates on the provision of a single service or on the multiple communications paths derived from a billed and collected access line. Access line shall not include the following: wireless telecommunication services; the sale or lease of unbundled loop facilities; special access services; lines providing only data services without voice services process by a telecommunications local exchange service provider or private line service arrangements.

“Access line count” means the number of access lines serving consumers within the corporate boundaries of the city on the last day of each month.

“Access line fee” means a fee determined by a city, up to a maximum as set out in K.S.A. 2002 Supp. 12-2001 and amendments thereto, to be used by a telecommunications local exchange service provider in calculating the amount of access line remittance.

“Access line remittance” means the amount to be paid by a telecommunications local exchange service provider to a city, the total of which is calculated by multiplying the access line fee, as determined in the city, by the number of access lines served by that telecommunications local exchange service provider within that city for each month in that calendar quarter.

“Gross receipt” means only those receipts collected from within the corporate boundaries of the city enacting the franchise and which are derived from the following: (a) Recurring local exchange service for business and residence which includes basic exchange service, touch tone, optional calling features and measured local calls; (b) recurring local exchange access line services for pay phone lines provided by a telecommunications local exchange service provider to all pay phone service providers; (c) local directory assistance revenue; (d) line status verification / busy interrupt revenue; (e) local operator assistance revenue; and (f) nonrecurring local exchange service revenue which shall include customer service for installation of lines, reconnection of service and charge for duplicate bills. All other revenues, including, but not limited to, revenues from extended area service, the sale of lease of unbundled network elements, nonregulated services, carrier and end user access, long distance, wireless telecommunications services, lines providing only data service without voice services processed by a telecommunications local exchange provider, privateline service arrangements, internet, broadband and all other services not wholly local in nature are excluded from gross receipts. Gross receipts shall be reduced by bad debt expenses. Uncollectible and late charges shall not be included within gross receipts. If a telecommunications local exchange service provider offers additional services of a wholly local nature which if in existence on or before July 1, 2002, would have been included with the definition of gross receipts, such services shall be included from the date of the offering of such services in the city.

“Local exchange service” means local switched telecommunications service within any local exchange service area approved by the state corporation commission, regardless of the medium by which the local telecommunications service is provided. The term local exchange service shall not include wireless communication services.

“Provider” shall mean a local exchange carrier as defined in subsection (h) of K.S.A. 66-1,187, and amendments thereto, or a telecommunications carrier as defined in subsection (m) of K.S.A. 66-1,187, and amendments thereto.

“Public right-of-way” means only the area of real property in which the city has a dedicated or acquired right-of-way interest in the real property. It shall include the area on, below or above the present and future streets, alleys, avenues, roads, highways, parkways or boulevards dedicated or acquired as right-of-way. The term does not include the airwaves above a right-of-way with regard to wireless telecommunications or other nonwire telecommunications or broadcast service, easements obtained by utilities or private easements in platted subdivisions or tracts.

“Telecommunications local exchange service provider” means a local exchange carrier as defined in subsection (h) of K.S.A. 66-1,187, and amendments thereto, and a telecommunications carrier as defined in subsection (m) of K.S.A. 66-1,187, and amendments thereto, which does, or in good faith intends to, provide local exchange service. The term telecommunications local exchange service provider does not include an interexchange carrier that does not provide local exchange service, competitive access provider that does not provide local exchange service or any wireless telecommunications local exchange service provider.

“Telecommunications services” means providing the means of transmission, between or among points specified by the user, or information of the user’s choosing, without change in the form or content of the information as sent and received.

Section 3. Compensation made pursuant to this contract franchise ordinance shall be paid on a yearly basis at a flat fee of $100.00 per year due and payable at the beginning of each calendar year. This franchise ordinance will be effective through December 31, 2025.

Section 4. The City shall have the right to examine, upon written notice to the telecommunications local exchange service provider, no more than once per calendar year, those records necessary to verify the correctness of the compensation paid pursuant to this contract franchise ordinance.

Section 5. As a condition of this contract franchise ordinance, Wilson Telephone Company, Inc. is required to obtain and is responsible for any necessary permit, license, certification, grant, registration or any other authorization required by any appropriate governmental entity, including, but not limited to, the City, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) or the Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC), subject to Wilson Telephone Company, Inc.’s right to challenge in good faith such requirements as established by the FCC, KCC or other City Ordinance. Wilson Telephone Company, Inc. shall also comply with all applicable laws, statutes and/or ordinances, subject to Wilson Telephone Company, Inc.’s right to challenge in good faith such laws, statutes and/or ordinances.

Section 6. This contract franchise ordinance does not provide Wilson Telephone Company, Inc. the right to provide cable service as a cable operator (as defined by 47 U.S.C. 522 (5)) within the City. Wilson Telephone Company, Inc. agrees that this franchise does not permit it to operate an open video system without payment of fees permitted by 47 U.S.C. 573 (c)(2)(B) and without complying with FCC regulations promulgated pursuant to 47 U.S.C. 573.

Section 7. If requested by City, in order to accomplish construction and maintenance activities directly related to improvements for the health, safety, and welfare of the public, Wilson Telephone Company, Inc. shall remove its facilities from the public right of way or shall relocate or adjust its facilities within the public right of way at no cost to the City. Such relocation or adjustment shall be completed as soon as reasonably possible within the time set forth in any request by the City for such relocation or adjustment. Any damages suffered by the City or its contractors as a result of Wilson Telephone Company, Inc.’s failure to timely relocate or adjust its facilities shall be borne by Wilson Telephone Company, Inc.

Section 8. Permission is hereby granted to Wilson Telephone Company, Inc. to trim trees upon and overhanging streets, alleys, sidewalks and public places of said city so as to prevent the branches of such trees from coming in contact with Wilson Telephone Company, Inc.’s facilities, all the said trimming shall comply with all applicable laws, statutes and/or ordinances.

Section 9. Nothing herein contained shall be construed as giving Wilson Telephone Company, Inc. any exclusive privileges, nor shall it affect any prior or existing rights of Wilson Telephone Company, Inc. to maintain a telecommunications system within the City.

Section 10. Wilson Telephone Company, Inc. shall collect and remit compensation as described in Section 3 on those access lines that have been resold to another telecommunications local exchange service provider.

Section 11. Any required or permitted notice under this contract franchise ordinance shall be in writing. Notice upon the City shall be delivered to the city clerk by first class United States mail or by personal delivery. Notice upon Wilson Telephone Company, Inc. shall be delivered by first class United States mail or by person delivery to:

Wilson Telephone Company, Inc.

Craig Freeman

General Manager

2504 Ave D

PO Box 190

Wilson, KS 67490

Section 12. Failure to Enforce. The failure of either party to enforce and remedy any noncompliance of the terms and conditions of this contract franchise ordinance shall not constitute a waiver of rights nor a waiver of the other party’s obligations as provided herein.

Section 13. Force Majeure. Each and every provision hereof shall be subject to acts of God, fires, strikes, riots, floods, war and other disasters beyond Wilson Telephone Company, Inc.’s or the City’s control.

Section 14. This contract franchise ordinance is made under and in conformity with the laws of the State of Kansas. No such contract franchise shall be effective until the ordinance granting the same has been adopted as provided by law by publication twice in the Ellsworth County Independent / Reporter, the official city newspaper.

Passed and approved by the Governing Body of the City of Wilson, Kansas this 7th day of December, 2020.

MICHAEL J. PESCHKA, Mayor

ATTESTED:

SUSAN KRILEY, City Clerk

2t 12/17