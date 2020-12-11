First Kansas Bank to Acquire Lorraine State Bank

(First published in the Ellsworth County Independent-

Reporter December 10, 2020; Second publication Dec. 24, 2020; Third publication Dec. 31, 2020)

NOTICE OF PROPOSED ACUISITION OF BANK ASSETS AND ASSUMPTION OF LIABILITIES

Notice is hereby given that the First Kansas Bank, Hoisington, Kansas, has made application to the State Bank Commissioner, Topeka, Kansas, and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Kansas City, Missouri, for written consent to acquire the assets of and assume liability to pay deposits made in the Lorraine State Bank, Lorraine, Kansas.

It is contemplated that the office of the above-named institution will continue to be operated.

This notice is published pursuant to Kansas Statutes Annotated 9-1724.

Any person wishing to comment on this application may file his or her comments in writing with the Regional Director of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation at the appropriate FDIC office 1100 Walnut St, Ste 2100, Kansas City, MO 64106 or the State Bank Commissioner, 700 SW Jackson St, Suite 300, Topeka, Kansas, 66603-3796 not later than January 9, 2021. The nonconfidential portions of the application are on file at the appropriate FDIC office or the State Bank Commissioner office and are available for public inspection during regular business hours. Photocopies of the nonconfidential portion of the application file will be made available upon request.

Public comments may be subject to disclosure pursuant to the Kansas Open Records Act; K.S.A. 45-201 et seq. For information about submitting a request for records, please refer to http://www.osbckansas.org/consumers/openrecords.html

