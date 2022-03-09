Maxine L. Strong (1946-2022)

Maxine L. Strong, 75, of Sterling, Kan., passed away March 7, 2022, at Hospital District 1 of Rice County, Lyons.

She was born Oct. 25, 1946, in Ellsworth, Kan., the daughter of Harold Sr. and Rachel Bryan Welk.

Maxine has resided in Sterling since 1984. She graduated from Ellsworth High School, with the class of 1964, and attended Emporia State University. Maxine worked as a CNA. She started working at the first McDonald’s when it opened in Hays, Kan., and was assistant manager. Maxine also started working at the first Walmart store in Hutchinson, Kan., when it opened in June of 1984, and retired as the assistant manager.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Sterling; former member of the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary of Ellsworth, member of multiple camping clubs; den mother for the Boy Scouts, and a very active volunteer for Children’s Miracle Network. She enjoyed square dancing and was a very avid sports fan.

In March of 1965, Maxine was united in marriage with Victor G. Carpenter in Emporia, Kan. He preceded her in death on Nov. 9, 1969.

She is also preceded in death by her parents.

Maxine is survived by her five children, Vickie Colston of Sterling, Brian Carpenter and wife Stacey of Bloomington, Ill., Tracy Carpenter of Clovis, N.M., Kevin Strong of Washington, and Chris Strong and husband Jeremy of Lexington, Ky.; four siblings, Linda Blevins of Dallas, Texas, Harold Welk Jr. of Hutchinson, Kan., Ken Welk of Wichita, Kan., and Julie Blevins of Dallas, Texas; five grandchildren, Crystal Zink (Pat) of Claflin, Kan., Dustin Colston (Lindsey) of Hoisington, Kan., Bailey Carpenter of Albuquerque, N.M., Hunter Carpenter of Bloomington, Ill., and Emma Carpenter of Clovis, N.M.; and two great-grandchildren, Kaymi and Carter Zink.

Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 14, at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons with Pastor Rob Bolton officiating. Burial will follow at the Ellsworth Cemetery, Ellsworth.

The family requests everyone attending the service wear something purple to honor Maxine.

Memorials may be given to Rice Community Healthcare Foundation (for hospice care at the Rice County Hospital) or Children’s Miracle Network in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.