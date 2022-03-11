Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Ronald C. Becker Estate Case 22PR10

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/
Reporter, March 10, 2022)

IN THE DISTRICT COURT
OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS

In the Matter of the Estate
of     Case No.: 2022-PR-000010
Ronald G. Becker, Deceased

NOTICE OF HEARING

THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:
You are hereby notified that a Petition has been filed in this Court by Verna S. Becker, the surviving spouse and one of the heirs of Ronald G. Becker, deceased, requesting:  
    Descent be determined of the following
    described real estate situated in Ellsworth
    County, Kansas:
    Lots (7), Eight (8), and Nine (9), in Block Four
    (4), Town of Langley, Ellsworth County, Kansas
and all personal property and other Kansas real estate owned by decedent at the time of death.  And that such property and all personal property and other Kansas real estate owned by the decedent at the time of death be assigned pursuant to the laws of intestate succession.
You are required to file your written defenses to the Petition on or before March 31, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. in the City of Ellsworth, Ellsworth County, Kansas, at which time and place the cause will be heard.  Should you fail to file your written defenses, judgment and decree will be entered in due course upon the Petition.    

Verna S. Becker,
Petitioner

Sherman, Hoffman & Hoffman, LC
126 N. Douglas Ave., PO Box 83
Ellsworth, KS  67439
785-472-3186
Attorneys for Petitioner

3t 3/10, 3/17, 3/24

