Melvin D. Arensman (1932-2020)

Melvin D. Arensman, 87, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, in Salina, Kan. He was born Aug. 27, 1932 in Ellsworth, Kan. to Fred H. and Mary Louise (Seyfert) Arensman.

Melvin was a lifetime resident of Ellsworth County where he was a farmer and rancher. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and was a member of the American Legion and VFW. He married Grace Elizabeth Gravino in Kanopolis on Nov. 11, 1961. He was a longtime member of the St. Ignatius Catholic Church of Kanopolis.

Melvin is survived by his daughter, Lisa McQuade (Cary Ruark) of Wichita, Kan.; son, Phillip Arensman (Susan) of Wichita; and grandsons, Zachary and Andrew Arensman.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Grace in 2006; brothers, Everett “Phil”, Paul, and Eugene Arensman; and sister, Stella Riemann.

Visitation is from 1-8 p.m., Tuesday, July 21, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth.

A private family graveside service will take place at Kanopolis Cemetery with Father Joshua Werth officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ellsworth American Legion Post 174 or Ellsworth VFW Post 6485, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

