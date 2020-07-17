Marilyn K. Mattas (1940-2020)

On June 29, 2020, Marilyn K. Mattas passed away from pancreatic cancer. She was born Jan. 31, 1940 in Wilson, Kan. to Edward and Mary Malir. She married Richard Mattas on June 6, 1964 and relocated to Mt. Vernon, Mo., where they raised three children together.

Marilyn spent 40 years as a nurse, most of it with the Lawrence County Health Department. She had a servant’s heart and volunteered in her community throughout her retirement. Her reach extended to the Veteran’s Home, Missouri Rehabilitation Gift Shop, various St. Susanne’s Church events and Hospice. Marilyn loved her time with friends and family, both immediate and extended. She felt fortunate to have shared many vacations and gatherings through the years.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Mattas, of 56 years; their three children, Susan Burlison (Danny), Steve Mattas (Kelly), and Janet Andrews (Shannon); five grandchildren, and two older brothers, Gene and Ken Malir.

Donations can be made to Parrish Council of Catholic Women at St. Susanne’s Catholic Church, Mount Vernon, Mo.; or to Integrity Hospice, which provided excellent care and comfort to Marilyn and her family.

Condolences may be mailed to Richard Mattas, 15347 Lawrence 2130, Mt. Vernon, Mo. 65712.