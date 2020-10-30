Michael ‘Mike’ J. Podlena (1951-2020)

Michael “Mike” J. Podlena, 69, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 in Beloit.

He was born June 14, 1951 in Ellsworth to James and Doloris (Voeltz) Podlena. Mike was a lifetime resident of Ellsworth County. He retired from the U.S. Army after a career that included service during the Gulf War. He then worked for Independent Salt Company in Kanopolis. He was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church and Ellsworth VFW Post 6485.

Mike is survived by his daughter, Heather Wolting (Ryan) of Sylvan Grove, Kan.; sons, Justin Podlena and Paul Ryan Podlena (Laura), both of Massachusetts; daughter, Tamara McDaniel (Kurtis) of Scott City, Kan.; grandchildren, Hannah and Kaley Wolting and Jackson Podlena; mother, Doloris Podlena of Ellsworth; and brothers, Darrell Podlena of Ellsworth, Roger Podlena (Gwenna) of Kanopolis, and Robert Podlena of Blue Springs, Mo.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Podlena.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, Nov. 2, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth.

Graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, in Kanopolis Cemetery, Kanopolis, Kan.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Mike Podlena Memorial, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

Condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com