Michael John Soukup (1947-2021)

Michael John Soukup passed away to be in his heavenly home on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at his home in Wilson, Kan. at the age of 74. He was born to Raymond and Claire (Mog) Soukup Jan. 27, 1947, on the family farm in Wilson. He was united in marriage to Karan Klusener Sept. 26, 1970. The couple was blessed with three children: Alan, Angela, and Lindsay.

Mike was a lifelong resident to Wilson. He attended Wilson High School and graduated with the class of 1965. He went on to attend Fort Hays State in the fall of 1965 to play football and returned home in the spring to work the family farm until he was drafted into the United States Army in 1966. He was honorably discharged and returned to Wilson where he worked for the Union Pacific Railroad for 37 years. After his retirement in 2007 he and his brother Tom ranched and farmed. Mike had a love for nature and never passed up a time to hunt, fish, or just enjoy a cold Milwaukee’s Best under a shade tree when it was nice out. He also stayed busy fixing or building at the family farm or in his own home. Mike was a very involved father and grandfather. He loved to take his kids and grandkids fishing and hunting and attending their sporting events. In recent years his health declined but he never complained of his pain, and always made his adoration times. Mike was a member of the Legion, Knights of Columbus, and a donor to several organizations including the NRA.

A man of great character, strong values, and deep love for family and friends, Mike was a shining example of a strong Christian man. He was loving, kind, giving, and honest to a fault. He was fearless, tough, and was a great provider for his family. Although he will be greatly missed, his love and influence will remain in the hearts and lives of his family and friends. May his legacy inspire each of us to encourage one another, cherish the ties that bind, and live to serve God, Home, and Country everyday of our lives.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Karan Soukup of the home; children, Alan (Lisa) Soukup of Salina, Kan., Angela (Don) Browning of Wilson, and Lindsay (Travis) Cullens of Wilson; siblings, Louise (Leo) Masden of Wilson, Steve (Janie) Soukup of McPherson, Kan., Jim (Carolyn) Soukup of Wilson, Francis (Jeanette) Soukup of Claflin, Kan., Fred Soukup of Wilson, and Pat (Dio) Soukup of Norwich, Kan.; sister-in-law, Carla Soukup of Dorrance, Kan.; grandchildren, Brennan Soukup, Braydan Browning, Kaitlyn Browning, Makenna Soukup, and Skylar Cullens; one great-grandchild, Reid Browning; and many nieces and nephews that loved him dearly.

Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Claire Soukup; siblings, Tom Soukup and Joni Soukup; and a grandchild, Steven Browning.

A Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at the St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Wilson. Visitation is from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a Rosary starting at 7 p.m. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to the American Legion Post 262 or St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church and may be sent in care of Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, PO Box 533, Wilson, Kan. 67490.

