Vada J. Malir Estate, Case NO. 20-PR-39
(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/
Reporter, September 16, 2021)
IN THE DISTRICT COURT
OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE
OF NO. 20-PR-39
VADA J. MALIR, DECEASED
NOTICE OF HEARING ON
PETITION FOR FINAL SETTLEMENT
STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:
You are hereby notified that a Petition for Final Settlement has been filed by Harry Swart, Executor praying for Final Settlement of the Estate, approval of his acts and proceedings as Executor and allowance of fees and expenses; the heirs, devisees and legatees of the Estate be determined and the Estate assigned according to law and the Will; that Administration of the Estate be closed and the Executor be discharged and released from further duty and liability.
You are hereby required to file your written defenses thereto on or before the 13th day of October, 2021, at the hour of 9:00 o’clock A.M., in the District Court of Ellsworth County, Kansas, at which time and place said cause will be heard. Should you fail therein, Judgment and Decree will be entered in due course upon the Petition.
HARRY SWART,
Executor
DRISCOLL LAW OFFICE
JERRY E. DRISCOLL, #09530
Driscoll Building
726 Main, P.O. Box 226
Russell, KS 67665
Phone: (785) 483-5325
Attorney for Executor