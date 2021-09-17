Erma Choitz Estate, Case No. 2021-PR-000028

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, September 16, 2021)

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS

In the Matter of the Estate

of Case No. 2021-PR-000028

ERMA CHOITZ, deceased

NOTICE OF HEARING AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:

You are hereby notified that on September 7, 2021, a petition was filed in this Court by Bobby Choitz praying that the Estate shall be administered under the Informal Administration Act and that all assets in the Estate be distributed in accordance with the decedent’s Last Will and Testament.

You are required to file your written defenses thereto on or before the 13th day of October, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. in the District Court, Ellsworth, Ellsworth County, Kansas, at which time and place the cause will be heard. Should you fail therein, judgment and decree will be entered in due course upon the petition.

Bobby Choitz, Petitioner

Jessica L. Stoppel, KS 25432

CLARK, MIZE & LINVILLE, CHARTERED

129 S. Eighth - P. O. Box 380

Salina, Kansas 67402-0380

Tel. (785) 823-6325 - Fax (785) 823-1868

jlstoppel@cml-law.com

Attorneys for Petitioner

3t 9/30