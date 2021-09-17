Erma Choitz Estate, Case No. 2021-PR-000028
(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/
Reporter, September 16, 2021)
IN THE DISTRICT COURT
OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS
In the Matter of the Estate
of Case No. 2021-PR-000028
ERMA CHOITZ, deceased
NOTICE OF HEARING AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:
You are hereby notified that on September 7, 2021, a petition was filed in this Court by Bobby Choitz praying that the Estate shall be administered under the Informal Administration Act and that all assets in the Estate be distributed in accordance with the decedent’s Last Will and Testament.
You are required to file your written defenses thereto on or before the 13th day of October, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. in the District Court, Ellsworth, Ellsworth County, Kansas, at which time and place the cause will be heard. Should you fail therein, judgment and decree will be entered in due course upon the petition.
Bobby Choitz, Petitioner
Jessica L. Stoppel, KS 25432
CLARK, MIZE & LINVILLE, CHARTERED
129 S. Eighth - P. O. Box 380
Salina, Kansas 67402-0380
Tel. (785) 823-6325 - Fax (785) 823-1868
jlstoppel@cml-law.com
Attorneys for Petitioner
3t 9/30