Lawrence Choitz Estate, Case No. 2021-PR-000027
(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/
Reporter, September 16, 2021)
IN THE DISTRICT COURT
OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS
In the Matter of the Estate
of Case No. 2021-PR-000027
LAWRENCE CHOITZ, Deceased
NOTICE OF HEARING
THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:
You are hereby notified that a Petition has been filed in this Court by Bobby Choitz, an heir of Lawrence Choitz, deceased, praying for Determination of Descent of the following described real estate in Ellsworth County, Kansas:
An undivided one-fourth (1/4) interest in and to:
Lots Fourteen (14), Fifteen (15) and Sixteen (16),
in Block Five (5), in the City of Ellsworth,
Ellsworth County, Kansas,
and that such property and all personal property and other Kansas real estate owned by the decedent at the time of death be assigned pursuant to the persons entitled thereto.
You are required to file your written defenses thereto on or before October 13, 2021, at 1:30 p.m of said day, in said Court, in the City of Ellsworth, in Ellsworth County, Kansas, at which time and place the cause will be heard. Should you fail therein, judgment and decree will be entered in due course upon the Petition.
Bobby Choitz, Petitioner
Jessica L. Stoppel, Sup. Ct. #25432
CLARK, MIZE & LINVILLE, CHARTERED
129 S. Eighth - P.O. Box 380
Salina, Kansas 67402-0380
(785) 823-6325
jlstoppel@cml-law.com
Attorneys for Petitioner
1t 9/30