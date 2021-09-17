Lawrence Choitz Estate, Case No. 2021-PR-000027

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, September 16, 2021)

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS

In the Matter of the Estate

of Case No. 2021-PR-000027

LAWRENCE CHOITZ, Deceased

NOTICE OF HEARING

THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:

You are hereby notified that a Petition has been filed in this Court by Bobby Choitz, an heir of Lawrence Choitz, deceased, praying for Determination of Descent of the following described real estate in Ellsworth County, Kansas:

An undivided one-fourth (1/4) interest in and to:

Lots Fourteen (14), Fifteen (15) and Sixteen (16),

in Block Five (5), in the City of Ellsworth,

Ellsworth County, Kansas,

and that such property and all personal property and other Kansas real estate owned by the decedent at the time of death be assigned pursuant to the persons entitled thereto.

You are required to file your written defenses thereto on or before October 13, 2021, at 1:30 p.m of said day, in said Court, in the City of Ellsworth, in Ellsworth County, Kansas, at which time and place the cause will be heard. Should you fail therein, judgment and decree will be entered in due course upon the Petition.

Bobby Choitz, Petitioner

Jessica L. Stoppel, Sup. Ct. #25432

CLARK, MIZE & LINVILLE, CHARTERED

129 S. Eighth - P.O. Box 380

Salina, Kansas 67402-0380

(785) 823-6325

jlstoppel@cml-law.com

Attorneys for Petitioner

1t 9/30