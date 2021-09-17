Wilson Ordinance to Regulate Traffic

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, September 16, 2021)

ORDINANCE NO. 862

BEING AN ORDINANCE REGULATING TRAFFIC

WITHIN THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF WILSON, KS; INCORPORATING BY REFERENCE THE KANSAS STANDARD TRAFFIC ORDINANCE FOR

KANSAS CITIES, 48TH EDITION (2021), WITH

CERTAIN OMISSIONS, CHANGES, AND ADDITIONS, PRESCRIBING ADDITIONAL REGULATIONS;

PROVIDING CERTAIN PENALTIES AND REPEALING ORDINANCE NO. 856.

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF WILSON, ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS.

Section 1. Incorporating Standard Traffic Ordinance.

There is hereby incorporated by reference for the purpose of regulating traffic within the corporate limits of the City of Wilson, that certain standard traffic ordinance known as the Standard Traffic Ordinance for Kansas Cities 48th edition (2021), prepared and published in book form by the League of Kansas Municipalities, Topeka, Kansas, save and except such articles, sections, parts, or portions as are hereafter omitted, deleted, modified, or changed. One (1) copy of said Standard Traffic Ordinance shall be marked or stamped "Official Copy of City of Wilson as adopted by Ordinance No. 862", with all sections or portions thereof intended to be omitted or changed clearly marked to show any such omission or change and to which shall be attached a copy of this ordinance and filed with the City Clerk to be open to inspection and available to the public at all reasonable hours. The Police Department, Municipal Judge and all administrative departments of the City charged with the enforcement of the Ordinance shall be supplied, at the cost of the city such number of official copies of such Standard Traffic Ordinance similarly marked, as may be deemed expedient.

Section 2. Traffic Infractions and Traffic Offenses.

(a) An ordinance traffic infraction is a violation of any section of this ordinance that prescribes or requires the same behavior as that prescribed or required by a statutory provision that is classified as a traffic infraction in K.S.A. 8-2118.

(b) All traffic violations that are included within this ordinance, and are not ordinance traffic infractions, as defined in subsection (a) of this section, shall be considered traffic offenses.

Section 3. Omitted Sections.

Section 114.1 of said Standard Traffic Ordinance relating to Unlawful Operation of All-Terrain Vehicle is hereby declared to be omitted and deleted.

Section 114.2 of said Standard Traffic Ordinance relating to Unlawful Operation of Micro Utility Truck is hereby declared to be omitted and deleted.

Section 114.4 of said Standard Traffic Ordinance relating to Unlawful Operation of Golf Cart is hereby declared to be omitted and deleted.

Section 114.5 of said Standard Traffic Ordinance relating to Unlawful Operation of Work-Site Utility Vehicle is hereby declared to be omitted and deleted.

Section 4. Penalty for Scheduled Fines.

The fine for violation of an ordinance traffic infraction or any other traffic offense in which the Municipal Judge establishes a fine in a fine schedule shall not be less than $25 nor more than $500, except for speeding, which shall not be less than $30 nor more than $1,000. A person tried and convicted for violation of an ordinance traffic infraction or other traffic offense in which a fine has not been established in a schedule of fines shall pay a fine fixed by the court not to exceed $500.

Section 5. Repeal.

Ordinance No. 856 and all other ordinances and partial ordinances that conflict herewith are hereby repealed.

Section 6. Effective Date. This Ordinance shall take effect and be in full force from and after its publication in the Ellsworth Co. Independent/Reporter, the official City newspaper for the City of Wilson, Kansas.

Passed by the council and approved by the Mayor of this 7th day of September, 2021.

MICHAEL J. PESCHKA, Mayor

ATTEST:

SUSAN KRILEY, City Clerk

1t 9/16