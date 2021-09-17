Wilson Ordinance to Regulate Public Offenses

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, September 16, 2021)

ORDINANCE NO. 861

BEING AN ORDINANCE REGULATING PUBLIC

OFFENSES WITHIN THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF WILSON, KANSAS; INCORPORATING BY

REFERENCE THE UNIFORM PUBLIC OFFENSE CODE FOR KANSAS CITIES, 37TH EDITION (2021),

PROVIDING CERTAIN PENALTIES AND REPEALING ORDINANCE NO. 855.

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF WILSON, ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS.

Section 1. Incorporating Uniform Public Offense Code.

There is hereby incorporated by reference for the purpose of regulating public offenses within the corporate limits of the City of Wilson, Ellsworth County, Kansas, that certain code known as Uniform Public Offense Code 37th edition (2021), prepared and published in book form by the League of Kansas Municipalities, Topeka, Kansas. One (1) copy of said Uniform Public Offense Code shall be marked or stamped "Official Copy as Adopted by Ordinance No. 861" and to which shall be attached a copy of this ordinance, and filed with the City Clerk to have open for inspection and available to the public at all reasonable hours.

Section 2. Repeal.

Ordinance No. 855 and all other ordinances and partial ordinances that conflict herewith are hereby repealed.

Section 3. Effective Date.

This Ordinance shall take effect and be in full force from and after its publication in the Ellsworth Co. Independent/Reporter, the official City newspaper for the City of Wilson, Kansas.

Passed by the council and approved by the Mayor of this 7th day of September, 2021.

MICHAEL J. PESCHKA, Mayor

ATTEST:

SUSAN R. KRILEY, City Clerk

1t 9/16