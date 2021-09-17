Holyrood Ordinance to Establish a Free Land Program

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, September 16, 2021)

ORDINANCE NO. 630

AN ORDINANCE ESTABLISHING A FREE

LAND PROGRAM WITHIN THE CITY

OF HOLYROOD, KANSAS.

Whereas, the City of Holyrood, Kansas, deems that it is necessary so as to beautify the City and encourage the construction of new homes to provide suitable living accommodations for residents and for increasing the tax base of the City to make lots owned by the City available for new housing; and

Whereas, the City of Holyrood desires to establish a procedure for making lots now owned or hereafter acquired by it available for the construction of single family homes;

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY OF HOLYROOD, KANSAS that the City establish a procedure whereby persons interested in acquiring lots suitable for single family homes to be constructed thereon may obtain said lots from the City when the City owns said lots or otherwise arranges to own them.

SECTION 1. NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY. At such time as the city acquires ownership of or otherwise arranges ownership of a lot or lots which it deems suitable for the construction of single family homes thereon notice shall be published in the official city newspaper for two consecutive weeks of the availability of the same including notice that the procedure for obtaining the same may be obtained at the office of the City Clerk. Such notice shall be in such form as is approved by the City Council from time to time.

SECTION 2. COST OF LOTS. Said lots shall be made available at no cost so long as the conditions and procedures for acquiring the same are followed:

SECTION 3. MINIMUM BUILDING REQUIREMENTS. The City Council of the City of Holyrood, Kansas, shall determine from time to time the minimum building requirements of the house to be constructed on each lot in addition to the following requirements:

(a) Must be a single family built on site or manufactured home;

(b) Be at least 1000 square feet on the main level;

(c) Have at least a 5:12 roof pitch;

(d) Sit on a poured concrete foundation;

(e) Not carry a personal property title;

(f) Compliance with the most recent Uniform Building Code and National Electric Code;

(g) Standard setback requirements, if any;

SECTION 4. APPLICATION AND TIME OF COMPLETION. A person or persons interested in acquiring any lots owned by the City and made available under this program shall file an application on a form to be supplied by the City with the City Clerk. The City Council may require such information from time to time as it deems appropriate, including but not limited to, plans for the house to be constructed.

SECTION 5. TIME. When an application has been approved by the City Council for a particular site, the City Council shall deed and convey said site to the approved applicant or applicants. The City will not provide proof of the merchantability of the title of said premises, which shall be the responsibility of the applicant or applicants to obtain to do so.

Each applicant shall be subject to the following requirements:

(a) Within 6 months of the agreement have a signed contract with a builder or manufactured home company, and have financing secured.

(b) Have plans drawn and approved by the City of Holyrood and begin construction within 12 months of the date of the agreement

(c) Completion of the home within 24 months from the date of the agreement

The deed shall contain a covenant that within 12 months after the date on which the deed is executed, construction of the house shall be commenced and construction shall be completed within 24 months of the date on which the deed is executed; and if any of said conditions are not met, the property shall revert to the city.

SECTION 6. MISCELLANEOUS. The following shall apply to the procedures set forth herein:

1. The term "lot" shall mean the particular tract of ground owned by the city and offered under the program, whether it is one or more lots or a metes and bounds description.

2. Participation in this program shall not prohibit participation in any other tax rebate program available.

3. The City Council of the City of Holyrood, Kansas, reserves the right to determine any questions arising under this procedure and may from time to time make variances in the procedure as it deems appropriate; provided, however, the City shall not discriminate in any way administering this program.

SECTION 7. The ordinance shall be published one time in the official newspaper of the City of Holyrood, Kansas

SECTION 8: This ordinance shall take effect and be in force from and after its publication in the official city newspaper

PASSED AND APPROVED this 7th day of September, 2021.

Brandon Koch, Mayor

ATTEST:

Stephanie Peterman, City Clerk

