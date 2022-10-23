Michelle D. Barta (May 1, 1950 - Oct. 8, 2022)

Michelle D. Barta, 72, Lawrence, Kan., died on Oct. 8, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan.

Michelle is survived by her husband, Donald L. Barta and son DeJay Barta, of the home; step-children Jon Barta (Tammy), Myk Barta (Kelly) and Lea Barta Morris (Steve Martin); all of Lawrence, Kan.; seven step-grandchildren, four step-great grandchildren; three nephews and one niece.

She is preceded in death by parents Taylor J. and Opal L. McRae and siblings Kenneth T. McRae and Debra G. Clinton.

Michelle McRae was born on May 1, 1950, in Ellsworth, Kan., to Taylor J. McRae and Opal Lucille Rogers. She got her GED in Oklahoma.

She worked in several positions in grocery stores, insurance offices and doctors offices.

On March 22, 1974, she married Donald L. Barta in Ellsworth, Kan. They have been married over 48 years.

Private family services will be held at a later date.