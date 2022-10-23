Nina M. Doubrava (1928-2022)

Nina M. Doubrava, 94, passed away Sunday, Oct. 17, 2022, in Ellsworth. She was born March 4, 1928, in Graniteville, Mo., to Frank and Daisy (LeGrand) Anderson. When she was three months old, the family moved to Kanopolis where Nina attended school and graduated from Kanopolis High School in 1946.

On April 6, 1947, she married Ernest “Ernie” S. Doubrava in the Kanopolis Methodist Church. They moved to the family farm south of Black Wolf, Kan., where they lived for 52 years before moving into Ellsworth in 1999.

Nina spent the early years helping her husband with the farming and caring for their three sons. In 1968, she began working as the assistant librarian at Ellsworth High School. She retired from there in 1995 and began working at the then-new Ellsworth Antique Mall until 2009.

Nina was a member of the Ellsworth First Presbyterian Church, where she sang in the choir, served as both elder and deacon and taught Sunday school. She was an avid Jayhawk fan, and her hobbies were auctions and collecting antiques. After Nina and Ernie retired from the farm, they travelled on many trips and followed polka bands around Kansas and Nebraska.

Nina is survived by her sons, Mark Doubrava and Alan Doubrava (Kristi) both of Ellsworth; nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren and daughter-in-law Linda Doubrava of Wichita. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Daisy Anderson; husband Ernie Doubrava; son David Doubrava; brothers, James, Frank and Pete Anderson and sister Norma Atchison.

Visitation is from 1-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Parsons Funeral Home with family present from 6-8 p.m.

Funeral service: is 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Ellsworth First Presbyterian Church with burial following in the Ellsworth Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ellsworth First Presbyterian Church, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan., 67439. Condolences may be left at parsonsfh.com.