William “Bill” Burton Handlin, Jr. (1928-2022)

William “Bill” Burton Handlin, Jr., 94, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Ellsworth. He was born May 6, 1928, on the family farm in Thomas Township in Ellsworth County, to William B. Handlin, Sr. and Ruth (Becker) Handlin.

Bill married Orvetta Ruth Brown in Ellsworth on Nov. 18, 1950. He served in the United States Army during WWII and was a longtime employee of the Ellsworth County Highway Department, retiring as superintendent in 1993 after 43 years of service. Bill was also a member of the Ellsworth Masonic Lodge #146 A.F. & A.M. and active in the Ellsworth Hunter’s Safety Program for many years.

Bill is survived by his sons, Larry W. Handlin (Kris) of Salina and Timothy T. Handlin (Dawn Dearing) of Ellsworth; five grandchildren; nine great grandchildren and sisters, Dorothy Bellinger of Wichita and Mary Lou Brown of Ellsworth.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Orvetta Ruth Handlin; sister Elrene Smith and brother Ray C. Handlin.

A graveside memorial service will take place at 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Ellsworth Memorial Cemetery. All family and friends are welcome. A reception will follow at the Ellsworth American Legion.

Memorial contributions can be made to Ellsworth Masonic Lodge #146, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan., 67439. Condolences may be left at parsonsfh.com.