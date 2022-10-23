Elmer J. “Kirk” Kirkpatrick (1935-2022)

Elmer J. “Kirk” Kirkpatrick, 86, died Oct. 15, 2022, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. He was born Dec. 20, 1935, in Bella Vista, Ark., the son of John W. and Olive J. (Williams) Kirkpatrick. He graduated in 1953 from Chanute High School, Chanute, Kan. and immediately enlisted in the Air Force. Thus began his lifelong military career.

On Dec. 26, 1958, he married Marilyn Nordstrom in Bushton, Kan. To them were born a son, Timothy, and a daughter, Janet.

Kirk was stationed in many places during his career, including Thailand, the Philippines, Germany; his last assignment being Grand Forks, N.D. He served in many capacities as a medic, including as an independent duty medical technician and as a chief hospital administrator for enlisted staff. Excellence in his field, numerous command awards and recognitions helped him attain the highest enlisted rank of Chief Master Sergeant. They were active throughout in the chapel programs. He also continued his education during this time and received his Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.

After 30 years with the Air Force he retired and they moved to Bushton, Kan.. Here he was active in the First United Methodist Church and served many years as a city councilman. Kirk was an avid hunter and fisherman, and had a great knowledge of and was active with the Redwing Collector’s Society. He and Marilyn continued to enjoy traveling, and he especially treasured time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Above all his accomplishments was his faith in Jesus Christ, which he recently reconfirmed in the presence of his family.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Marilyn Kirkpatrick of the home; daughter, Janet Dokken and husband Joseph of Lake Nebagamon, Wisc.; three grandchildren, Aaron Dokken and wife Katie, Lauren Burg and husband Matthew and Timothy Dokken; and five great granddaughters, Gwenyvere, Verity and Myrielle Dokken and Eleanor and Rainy Burg; and many loving nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Timothy A. Kirkpatrick, four brothers, Earl, Roy, Cecil and Carl Kirkpatrick and two sisters, Dorothy Dillow and Gladys Jane Kirkpatrick.

Visitation will be 12-5 p.m., Wednesday at the funeral home. Family will greet friends Thursday prior to the service, beginning at 1 p.m. at the church.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the United Methodist Church, Bushton, Kan., with Pastor Diana Webster presiding. Military honors will be performed by the McConnell Air Force Honor Guard.

Memorials may be made to the Bushton United Methodist Church or to Love Packages, (LovePackages.org) in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, P.O. Box 146, Hoisington, Kan., 67544.

