Tom Maze (1928-2022)

Tom Maze, 93, passed away Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Ellsworth. He was born Dec. 23, 1928, in Ellsworth to Joseph and Ruth (Fishburn) Maze. Tom married Dorothy Jean Bath in Ellsworth on Aug. 27, 1950.

Tom retired from farming in 1962 and went to work for KDOT, later retiring from there after many years of service. He was also a bus driver for the Ellsworth County Council on Aging and a longtime member of the Ellsworth Volunteer Fire Department. Tom was a member of the Ellsworth United Methodist Church where he was a janitor for many years and active in the church choir and Methodist Men’s group.

Tom is survived by his daughters, Patty King of Ellsworth, Janell Haugaard (Tom) of Kanopolis, and Karen Kerr (Tom) of Kanopolis; 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; sister Mary Earl of WaKeeney; and sister-in-law Dora Maze of Ellsworth.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Ruth Maze; wife Dorothy Jean Maze; sons, David and Larry Maze; brother Don Maze; and grandson Jeremiah Hoard.

Visitation is from 1-8 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth.

Funeral service is 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Ellsworth First United Methodist Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ellsworth First United Methodist Church or the Ellsworth Volunteer Fire Department, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439. Condolences may be left at parsonsfh.com.